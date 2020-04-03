PM speaks as COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

The Prime Minister is set to address the media from Canberra after the meeting of the National Cabinet.

It comes as NSW records it's 12th death after a 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong.

The man was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

It brings the national death toll to 27.

Last night a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

NSW now has a total of 2,389 cases.

Prime Minister: if you're a visitor it's time to go home

Jessica McSweeney

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doubled down on his position on international students, saying it's time to put Australian citizens first.

International students are not eligible for government support including the JobKeeper payment.

"All students in their first year have to give a warranty that they are able to support themselves for the first 12 months of their study, that is a requirement of their visa," Mr Morrison said.

"It is not an unreasonable expectation of the government that the students would be able to fulfil the commitment they gave," he said.

"There is the alternative for them to return to their home countries … as much as it's lovely to have visitors to Australia in good times, at times like this if you're a visitor in this country it is time … to male you're way home."

Chief medical officer: worldwide cases more than a million

Jessica McSweeney

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy has said he believes the world's coronavirus cases to be more than 5 or ten times more than the million cases currently reported.

"We know that judging by the death rate, the testing rate in many countries, they're not detecting all the cases," Professor Murphy said.

"In Australia we're pretty confident that our testing has been probably the best in the world," he said.

NSW records 12th death

Jessica McSweeney

A 12th person in NSW has succumbed to coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 27.

A 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong. He was a passenger of the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Earlier today it was announced a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

1h agoApril 3, 2020

Island with no COVID-19 cases warned: 'You're not invincible'

Jessica McSweeney

Residents of Northern Beaches' Scotland Island are being warned they are not invincible to the coronavirus just because they live in a "suburb with a moat".

Councillor Ian White, a resident of 30 years, said there is a false sense of security among many that COVID-19 won't make it to the island.

"There is a real belief because we are an island that we are safe," Cr White said.

"It's a false one.

"It's just a matter of luck that we have not had a case yet."

Disability care focus of new advisory body

Gillian Mcnally

Health authorities have established a special advisory group to develop a care plan for people with disability during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new group will involve federal health department officials, disability experts and state and territory representatives, it was announced on Friday. People with Disability Australia called on Friday's national cabinet meeting to guarantee services would continue during the pandemic.

It also wants testing expanded for people with disability and their carers.

The new advisory body is meeting today to develop the management plan, which it expects to hand to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Thursday.

Its plan will aim to help people with disability, their families and carers get the care they need as the country faces strict social distancing measures.

Priority will be given to the people whose health needs mean they are at greater risk if they catch coronavirus.

Last month, the disability royal commission said people with disability felt left behind by the federal government's response to COVID-19.

It also warned locking down some facilities from outsiders could lead to reduced oversight of care facilities. - Finbar O'Mallon

NSW records 11th death to COVID-19

Gillian Mcnally

It takes the death toll to 26 in Australia.

