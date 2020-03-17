Menu
Noosa will be the backdrop for Australia's first Wellness Tourism Summit this week.
COVID-19 forces summit to be postponed

Caitlin Zerafa
by
17th Mar 2020 7:20 AM
TOURISM Noosa have confirmed the Wellness Tourism Summit due to take place in Noosa this week will be postponed.   Noosa Sofitel Resort was set to host the Australian first event this Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20.   "We can confirm the Wellness Tourism Summit has postponed their event to later in the year," Tourism Noosa's Susan Ewington said.   It is understood a decision is yet to be made on other major event including Noosa Eat and Drink Festival in May.   "At this stage we will issue a statement about other events as and when we have the information to provide."   Street Eats and Beats, due to be held on April 4 has also been postponed until further notice.
