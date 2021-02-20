COVID-19 fragments discovered in Kawana sewage

Traces of COVID-19 have been detected in sewage water in the Kawana catchment.

The Kawana catchment receives sewage from Aroona, Battery Hill, Bells Creek, Birtinya, Bokarina, Buddina, Caloundra, Caloundra West, Currimundi, Dicky Beach, Golden Beach, Kings Beach, Little Mountain, Meridan Plains, Minyama, Moffat Beach, Palmview, Parrearra, Pelican Waters, Shelly Beach, Sippy Downs, Warana, and Wurtulla.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - now more than ever - with the new cases we are seeing in other states and the amount of interstate travel that we've seen over the past while."

Dr Young said it's critical cases that they may not be aware of are detected as quickly as possible.

"We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland," she said.

"It's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious."

