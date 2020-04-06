Menu
The Easter Bunny will not be hopping aboard the Go Noosa free holiday buses these holidays.
News

COVID-19 means Noosa misses the free Easter buses

Peter Gardiner
6th Apr 2020 2:21 PM
NOOSA’S Easter holiday shutdown has put paid to the free holiday bus service with roads expected to be largely congestion free at what should have been one of the busiest times of the year.

Council has confirmed that the government regulations Go Noosa has been cancelled in line with the State Government decreed movement restrictions on travel for these school holidays.

Last Christmas and Easter the free holiday buses clocked up more than 300,000 passenger trips, which takes pressure off the road network and parking.

Noosa Council’s transport initiatives project manager Adam Britton said the free buses will be shelved while the COVID-19 pandemic plays out in Noosa.

“With government advice urging people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel, all stakeholders agreed it was appropriate to cancel the free service," he said.

Mr Britton said TransLink has advised council that its timetabled services are currently operating as scheduled.

“Passengers who must travel should maintain social distancing and travel outside peak times, as much as possible,” he said.

“Passengers using TransLink scheduled services are encouraged to visit the TransLink website for up to date information,” Mr Britton said.

