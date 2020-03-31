Menu
Noosa's climate aware council is helping host a national summit to do battle with global warming.
News

COVID-19 puts a stop to Noosa climate summit for now

Peter Gardiner
31st Mar 2020 9:00 AM
NOOSA’S day in the sun as a national leader in climate change action has been given a rain check by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the Cities Power Partnership will not be proceeding with its national climate summit Transforming Australia 2020, that was scheduled for for October 28-30 at The J in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cities Power Partnership director, David Craven said the summit would proceed next year.

“With the government implementing stronger social distancing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, we believe postponing our physical event to early next year is the safest course of action,” Mr Craven.

“Australia’s immediate attention needs to be focused on COVID-19, however when the situation stabilises, we will be ready to draw local government, industry and community together to work on climate and energy projects.”

Mr Craven said the Cities Power Partnership would monitor the situation closely and announce dates once it is safe for both attendees and the community.

“As the response to the COVID-19 crisis has shown, we’re all in this together and so we look forward to the 2021 summit to join forces and develop bold climate and energy solutions,” he said.

The summit is designed to further develop regional climate and energy solutions with topics such as:

Building communities that are bushfire resilient

Taking communities to net-zero emissions

Investing in large-scale renewables

Mr Craven said the summit would draw local government powerhouses together in Noosa to “accelerate Australia’s climate and energy transformation.”

Noosa was the first council in Queensland to declare a climate emergency and Mayor Tony Wellington said the council has installed more than a thousand solar panels to date including

250 flexible eArche solar panels.

“When it comes to coping with the impacts of climate change, we’re all in this together,” Cr Wellington said.

“And so it’s together that we must develop bold climate and energy solutions.”

Council has made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2026.

