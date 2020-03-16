WHAT WE KNOW ON COVID-19: Noosa response, tragic death

What we know about COVID-19.

What we know about COVID-19.

OVERNIGHT it was confirmed a 77-year-old woman from Noosaville died in Sydney from novel coronavirus.

It's understood the woman was on a flight to Sydney on Friday when her condition deteriorated.

Currently there is no information on which flight she was on or where she had been prior to boarding the plane, but we will keep you updated as more information comes to hand.

The Noosaville woman was the first Queensland case to die from the virus and the fourth in the country.

As of Sunday, Queensland's total of confirmed coronavirus cases was at 61 with 249 Australia wide.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all gatherings from today with more than 500 people should be cancelled and on Sunday declared all incoming passengers to Australia are required to self isolate for 14 days and all cruise ships would be barred from Australian ports for at least 30 days.

Australians are being encourage to take extra hygiene measures washing hands and avoiding handshakes and keeping at least 1.5 metres from people who are feeling unwell.

Tourism Noosa will hold a meeting today to decide on their approach to upcoming events, including Noosa Eats and Drink festival and the Runway Noosa Marathon, both in May. We will bring you that news.

Schools remain open but parents are asked not to send their students to class if they feel unwell.