Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

COVID ALERT: 4 Qld regions urged to get tested

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Jan 2021 2:20 PM

 

Queensland Health is urging residents in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Loganholme and Cairns to get tested immediately if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms - no matter how mild.

It comes after sewage tests in all four communities returned a positive result for fragments of the virus.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said positive sewage results, collected on 29 and 30 December 2020, were particularly concerning in light of the ongoing situation in New South Wales and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," Dr Young said.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation across several other states."

Queensland has recorded two new cases today - both acquired overseas and detected while in hotel quarantine.

Access a full list of COVID-19 testing facilities here.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2021 fashion trends: Sharp shoulders, bright totes

        Premium Content 2021 fashion trends: Sharp shoulders, bright totes

        Fashion & Beauty While 2020 was all about COVID-19 comfort, this year is all about sharp shoulders, checkerboard prints and bright totes, writes Tamara Wrigley.

        ‘Koalafied’ rescue team hopeful of species resurgence

        Premium Content ‘Koalafied’ rescue team hopeful of species resurgence

        Environment A Noosa rescue team believe a spike in emergency responses to koalas in distress...

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Premium Content Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Weather State to receive big rainfall this week