Crime

COVID back up plan for ex-barrister’s fraud trial

by Grace Mason
1st Sep 2020 10:41 AM
A "RESERVE" hearing date has been set for the fraud trial of a Melbourne-based former Cairns barrister amid concerns COVID-19 may derail the listing.

Anthony George Mirotsos, 45, (right) is due to go on trial in October, three years after he was charged with almost 50 fraud related offences. The charges are linked to a Smithfield company, Koolmoon Developments, he co-chaired.

Police allege he appropriated about $360,000 for his own use and lied about the amount of equity he had in the company. Cairns District Court Judge Dean Morzone confirmed a back-up date for the trial on Monday, setting it down for February 22 next year in front of the Chief Judge.

Anthony Mirotsos previously worked as a barrister in Cairns and was the former president of the Cairns Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Marc McCormack
Queensland currently has its border closed to Victoria due to the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

The trial was originally set to begin in February this year, but was delayed after Mr Mirotsos's barrister and solicitor withdrew from the case.

