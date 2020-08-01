NEW QLD CASE: Nursing home worker has COVID

Queensland's Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young have confirmed a woman who works at a nursing home in Brisbane's west has contracted coronavirus.

The woman is the wife of a 27-year-old Bellbird Park man who was confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

Bolton Clarke Aged Care facility at Pinjarra Hills locked down its residents, after it became clear one of its workers was at risk.

The woman has been self-isolating since she knew there was a chance she had COVID-19.

"We are working with them (the aged care facility) to keep all residents safe," Mr Miles said.

He said it's possible that the workforce at the Pinjarra Hills Bolton Clarke has relationships with other workers at other aged care facilities.

A possible Covid connection has been made to Fairview aged care facility at Pinjarra Hills. Picture: Adam Head

Dr Young confirmed it was possible the new case was infectious when she worked her last shift at the aged care facility and added that authorities were expecting more cases of COVID-19 in Queensland over coming days.

"I know that the facility is organising ways for residents to talk to their families," Dr Young said.

"We'll see what happens over the next week or so."

Mr Miles confirmed more than 11,000 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday across 56 locations.

He said waiting times for tests in Metro South were also shortened.

Parts of Brisbane and southeast Queensland are on high alert today after Queensland Health last night revealed the movements of a man who tested positive earlier this week.

Mr Miles assured locals "there's no need to panic," if they had visited a place that any of the confirmed cases had visited.

However, Queensland Health has advised that any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times should monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.

26 July 2020 (11.30pm-1.35am) - Caltex Goodna - Goodna

26 July 2020 (12.30-2.10pm) - Sleeman Sports Complex* - Chandler

26 July 2020 (4-7pm) - Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (4-5pm) - Kmart at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (4.30-5pm) - JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (around 5pm) - MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (around 6pm) - Chatime at Garden City - Mount Gravatt

27 July 2020 (10-10.30am) - Café 63 - Redbank Plains

27 July 2020 (11am-1pm) - Bunnings Springfield - Springfield

27 July 2020 (3.15-4pm) - Bunnings Oxley - Oxley

27 July 2020 (6-8.30pm) - Basketball Court Springfield Lakes* - Springfield Lakes

27 July 2020 (8.45-8.55pm) - Nando's Kenmore - Kenmore

28 July 2020 (8.40-8.45am) - Caltex Wacol - Wacol

29 July 2020 (around 10.45am) - Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza - Richlands

29 July 2020 (around 11.35am) - SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake - Forest Lake

Bunnings at Oxley. Picture: Richard Walker



Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole confirmed this morning that the stores visited by the Bellbird Park man have been deep cleaned numerous times.

"The stores have each undergone five deep cleans using disinfectants since Monday as well as the routine cleaning that occurs throughout each day," Ms Poole said.

The hardwares giant has put in place "incredibly comprehensive protocols" for hygiene and cleaning during COVID-19 across all stores.

"Over the past few months, we've been taking extra steps in store to keep our team and customers safe including implementing extensive physical distancing measures and deep cleaning all stores daily as well as undertaking regular cleans throughout the day," Ms Poole said.

Originally published as COVID LATEST: Bunnings stores undergo five deep cleans