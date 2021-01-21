Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man accused of assaulting COVID nurse with coffee cup in North Ryde after one simple request
Man accused of assaulting COVID nurse with coffee cup in North Ryde after one simple request
Crime

COVID nurse assaulted over cigarette: cops

by Erin Lyons
21st Jan 2021 11:25 AM

A man has been charged, accused of assaulting a nurse at a COVID testing clinic in Sydney's north last week.

The nurse approached a car at the drive-through clinic at Macquarie Hospital just before 10am Friday when she asked the passenger in the vehicle to put out his cigarette.

Police will allege he refused before becoming verbally abusive and throwing a take away coffee cup at the nurse.

She allegedly suffered a small cut below her eye and red marks to her cheeks as a result.

The car drove off before she asked her colleagues for help.

She then went to Gosford Police Station on Tuesday to report the incident.

Detectives arrested a 43-year-old man at a home on Steward Street, Dundas Valley just after 5pm the same day.

He was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Originally published as COVID nurse assaulted over cigarette: cops

More Stories

Show More
assault coronavirus covid-19 crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

        Premium Content Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

        News The 38yo man is charged with more than three dozen counts of sexual assault of a child and multiple counts of rape

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop

        SEE THE PICS: Lightning inspire next netball generation

        Premium Content SEE THE PICS: Lightning inspire next netball generation

        Netball Young netball enthusiasts take part in Lightning‘s holiday clinic

        Unsolved Coast crimes police won’t let rest

        Premium Content Unsolved Coast crimes police won’t let rest

        Crime Six unsolved crimes that shocked the Coast