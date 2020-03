Three people were taken to hospital after a car hit a cow on a Fraser Coast road.

THREE people ended up in hospital after a car crashed into a cow last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the car hit the cow on Mungar Rd, Yengarie, about 7.15pm.

The car then hit another vehicle and three people were injured.

One patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with suspected spinal injuries, in a stable condition.

The other two patients were taken to Maryborough Hospital with chest pains, both in a stable condition.