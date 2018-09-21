Cow hit by car bounces into second vehicle on remote highway
THREE people were taken to hospital after two cars collided with the same cow on a remote highway early this morning.
Emergency services reported one car was travelling on the Carnarvon Highway near Injune when it struck a cow about 3am.
The car veered off the highway and collided into a tree as the cow deflected off its bonnet and collided with a second oncoming vehicle.
Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported three people from the scene to Injune Health Service in stable conditions.
One patient transported suffered chest injuries while a second had neck and pelvic injuries.
There was extensive damage reported to both vehicles.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews tasked to the incident left the scene about 5am.