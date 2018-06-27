Menu
Login
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers.
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers. Susanna Freymark
News

Cow killed in crash: Police warning to farmers, drivers

26th Jun 2018 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

POLICE have urged farmers to ensure their livestock are secure after a cow died following a crash.

Richmond Police District officers and other emergency services were called to Wyrallah Road near Woodburn after a car struck a cow last night.

The car was destroyed but the young driver was uninjured.

Police attended to euthanise the badly injured cow.

"Farmers, please ensure your fences are intact and the gates are shut," the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Drivers, when on our country roads at night use extra caution.

"A black cow can seem almost invisible at night until it is too late."

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Forty years of kings

    Forty years of kings

    News King of Mountain event is turning 40

    Makeover for Plaza

    Makeover for Plaza

    News Junction Plaza's facelift

    Aussie model visits Noosa's 'Sisterhood'

    Aussie model visits Noosa's 'Sisterhood'

    News Priceline raises money to support women health

    Mumpreneurs grow business

    Mumpreneurs grow business

    News Local mums their own bosses

    Local Partners