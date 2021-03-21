‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

Sean Brown has had his frangipani plants stolen from the front yard of his Tewantin address for a second time. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The bizarre actions of a frangipani thief have been labelled as cowardly by a homeowner whose plants were targeted twice in a year.

Tewantin resident Sean Browne was leaving for work on March 17 when he noticed his frangipani trees, worth around $300 each, had been hacked into.

“Someone had taken cuttings from my frangipanis and when I say cuttings I mean some plants were 70 per cent or 80 per cent gone, so just the trunks with a few leaves were left on two of them and half of the larger tree was taken,” he said.

Sean Brown has had his frangipani plants stolen for a second time. He caught the culprit on camera. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Mr Browne caught the plant thief on CCTV cameras and shared the footage on the Noosa Community Facebook page.

“It’s just such a cowardly thing to do at 2:30 in the morning,” he said.

“If someone had knocked on my door and said, ‘hey I really like your frangipani trees, can I take a cutting?’ I’d be out there helping them and saying here take this bit, but someone who goes by in the dark is just a complete coward.”

It comes nearly a year after the Coast teacher’s plants were ripped from the front yard of his Earnest St home.

Mr Browne said he was “cranky” after being targeted for a second time and said he suspects it may be the same unknown person.

“I just feel year after year he is going to be back cutting them down,” he said.

“There is almost no point in them being there, I might have to think of alternatives, maybe a bougainvillea.”

Sean Brown caught the culprit stealing his frangipani plants on camera. Picture: Patrick Woods.

He hoped the person, who appeared to be a man in the footage, would come forward.

“It is a very sad state of affairs and just a bit bizarre and a bit odd,” he said.

“I’d love him to come and knock on my door and we have a chat, I don’t know how the Queensland police reporting works, but if he came and spoke to me I’d withdraw everything from Queensland police and pull the videos down

“I’d like someone to knock on the door and say face-to-face, ‘oh that was me I’m sorry, when they are bigger trees can you give me cuttings’ that would be fine.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there had been no developments in relation to the person or persons responsible.

It is not known if the same person was responsible for both incidents.