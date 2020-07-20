Cowboys axe falls on Cowboys coach

Paul Green looks on before the start of the round nine NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Sydney Roosters at QCB Stadium. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Paul Green looks on before the start of the round nine NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Sydney Roosters at QCB Stadium. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Paul Green has become the third NRL coach to lose his job this year after parting company with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Cowboys on Monday confirmed Green had coached his last game at the club.

"After seven years as head coach it is with a heavy heart that I make this announcement," Green said.

"The board felt that the club was at a juncture where they needed to move in a different direction, and I can only respect their views.

"Whilst this is obviously disappointing news, I am grateful to the board for allowing me to lead this club whilst creating some lifelong memories. I will use this next period to freshen up, spend some time with my family and assess options before moving on to my next coaching role."

He is the third coach to lose his job this year, following on from Stephen Kearney at the New Zealand Warriors and Dean Pay at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Cowboys have won just three from 10 games this year.

Green has won a premiership and made two grand finals at the club but has missed the semi-finals the last two years, finishing 13th and 14th.

No decision has been made on his replacement, although there is talk the club is keen on Anthony Griffin taking over.

Cowboys assistant Josh Hannay will take over coaching dutires for the remainder of the year.

There had been reports Green had lost support from some senior players at the club in recent times.

Sunday's loss to Penrith was Green's last in charge of the Cowboys, who he joined in 2014.