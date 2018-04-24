Cowboys heading to Cairns for night of great bucking action

GREAT SHOW: The PBR will take the best cowboys and bulls in the business to Cairns.

GREAT SHOW: The PBR will take the best cowboys and bulls in the business to Cairns. Elise Derwin

FEARLESS shots at glory, awe-inspiring grit and critical last chances are all on the line come June 2, when some of the world's best bull riders hit Cairns Convention Centre for the 2018 PBR Monster Energy Tour Cairns Invitational.

Returning for its biggest and best edition, the Cairns Invitational will see a stellar competition field battle down to the wire for last-minute qualification points ahead of the much-anticipated $750,000 PBR Global Cup in Sydney on June 9 and 10.

The Cairns Invitational is the final qualifying event to make the Australian team for the Global Cup, which is the largest team event and battle for national pride the sport has ever seen.

Billed as "The Ashes” of global bull riding, the Global Cup pits the world's premier bull riding nations - Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the US - against each other in a showdown for the title of Toughest Nation on Dirt.

The event stops in each participating country, offering up record purses, with each national team fighting to retain the host country's horn from the PBR Global Cup trophy - the crown jewel of global riding.

"With seven remaining spots up for grabs on Australia's team, Cairns presents a make or break opportunity for Aussie riders in contention for Global Cup qualification,” PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said.

"Cairns will also be the final event to sharpen up ahead of the Global Cup for many riders that have alreadyqualified - a chance to iron out any kinks and get in the right competitive head space.

"With so much riding on the results from Cairns, we're expecting a cracker of a battle and some of the most inspired performances we've seen all year.”

Tickets are on sale for the PBR Monster Energy Tour Cairns Invitational at www.pbraustralia.com.au.