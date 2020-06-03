Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathan Ramm (right).
Nathan Ramm (right).
Breaking

CQ teacher to be sentenced for child exploitation material

Jack Evans
3rd Jun 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Rockhampton teacher, Nathan Neil Ramm, has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

Judge Michael Burnett made the decision earlier today.

>> School's 'deep regret' over teacher's charges

Ramm, who will remain on bail until his sentence, did not appear in court this morning.

Ramm's defence said a report from a phychologist was being compiled.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2, 2019.

More Stories

child exploitation material charge crime nathan neil rammtmbcourt queensland crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police on the hunt for Coast vehicle thieves

        premium_icon Police on the hunt for Coast vehicle thieves

        Crime Sunshine Coast police are again seeking information after a strong of vehicle thefts across the region recently.

        Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        premium_icon Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus Qld: What you need to know as restrictions are lifted

        Unlucky boatie says he’s not the only one needs rescuing

        premium_icon Unlucky boatie says he’s not the only one needs rescuing

        News Noosa local says he’s not the only one struggling out there on the Noosa River.

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has 'no idea' how much tourism industry is suffering