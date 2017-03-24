Cr claims MOU not in good faith

READY TO ACT: The Noosa Council is ready to launch joint action at Noosaville's foreshore.

COUNCILLOR Ingrid Jackson is the only dissenting voice on a motion for Noosa Council to support a crackdown on commercial leaseholders encroaching on foreshore land.

Cr Jackson voted against council backing a Department of Natural Resources and Mines action to ensure the commercial jetty leaseholders remain in approved lease areas.

Some leaseholders on the foreshore are selling coffee and basic food from lease areas controlled by DNRM and setting up tables on parkland controlled by council, while using foreshore space for watercraft.

The successful motion will see the council develop a memorandum of understanding with DNRM for a regular compliance inspection program and a process to consult on any new sub-leases.

The motion noted that matters arising from planning scheme conflicts with commercial jetty leaseholders are on hold pending DNRM advice on any actions regarding the marine facilities purpose leases which cover the on-river activities.

Cr Jackson said "the idea of signing a memorandum of understanding with the State Government in relation to commercial leases is a pre-emptive action.”

"It pre-empts community input on coffee kiosks.

"It pre-empts consultation on the (forthcoming) foreshore master plan and it pre-empts the master plan.

"The community would expect to have a say.

"So this motion does not demonstrate good faith with the community.”

Cr Joe Jurisevic disagreed with her and said once a MOU was established, it would have to come back to the council for further consideration before being implemented.

Meanwhile, Cr Brian Stockwell has clarified his figures on the square metre cost of leasing cafe space along the river.

Cr Stockwell said in council that was $80,000 to $100,000 per sq m but had meant to say the correct figure of $800-1000 sq m.