‘I want to see Noosa as good in 2050 as it is today in 2020.’ Cr Jess Glasgow is preparing for the March 28 election.
News

Cr Glasgow thinking ‘big’ for the future

Matt Collins
6th Feb 2020 3:54 PM
IN THE lead up to the March election, incumbent Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow is thinking big.

At 37, Cr Glasgow is the youngest of all the incumbents, and when it came to a vision for Noosa's future, he likes to think big picture.

"I put out big numbers like 2040 and 2050," he said.

"I want to see Noosa as good in 2050 as it is today in 2020."

Cr Glasgow is a long-time local and as passionate as ever about continuing to be a voice within the Noosa community.

He was excited to see some of Noosa Council's projects come to life over the next term.

"For a start, it's about wanting to see what we have done over the past four years come to fruition for a start," he said.

"We've got an exciting new town plan that's come about.

"We've got an exciting new transport strategy," he said.

"We've got an economy that still at a 1.5 per cent growth which is in-line with the state average. But it's a diversified economy."

Currently in the thick of his election campaigning, Glasgow said it was crucial to keep an ear to the ground and listen to the residents.

"A lot of the older generation are worried that Noosa is becoming too popular," he said.

"Younger people are thinking, where can I live, because Noosa is getting too expensive to live.

"People have to move out to Gympie or Peregian Springs and clog up the roads getting into Noosa every day. It's more traffic we don't need."

cr jess glasgow noosa council
Noosa News

