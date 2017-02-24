Cr Ingrid supports female authors

PNG Launch: Cr Ingrid Jackson with a copy of My Walk to Equality.

COUNCILLOR Ingrid Jackson will strengthen Noosa's literary ties with Papua New Guinea.

She will travel privately to Papua New Guinea for International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, to launch My Walk to Equality, the first collection of writing by Papua New Guinean women.

The book editor, Rashmii Amoah Bell, asked Cr Jackson to represent her at the launch as she cannot attend.

"I was honoured to be invited to perform this function, as My Walk to Equality, a book of nearly 300 pages, is a landmark anthology in a country where the lot of women has been particularly difficult,” Cr Jackson said.

"In published reviews, it has been described as 'outstanding, inspiring and ground-breaking' and 'a remarkable achievement'.

"The celebrated PNG politician, Dame Carol Kidu, who has a close association with the Sunshine Coast, says it 'embraces and challenges traditional perspectives of equality' - a considerable compliment from a woman who has not always found political life easy in PNG.”

Cr Jackson's husband Keith has a long association with PNG and during the past five years has been working with Papua New Guinean writers to revive a local written literature, a project which has resulted in the publication of nearly 40 books.

"My Walk to Equality is an anthology of more than 80 poems, essays and short stories by 45 authors,” Cr Jackson said.

"The book celebrates the contribution of women to Papua New Guinean society and also articulates the struggles confronting women in their daily lives.

"It shines a light on their courage, wisdom and focus on building a better society.”

My Walk to Equality is published by Pukpuk Publications and available in Australia online from Amazon Books.

Peter Gardiner