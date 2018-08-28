Cr Pardon admits to fears over Biosphere tag

BIO WONDER: Noosa Biosphere has been with us for 10 years now.

ONE of the driving forces behind the "helicopter diplomacy” that landed Noosa UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status admits to wondering at times if this divisive designation was the right move.

As Noosa waits to see if UNESCO will accept its first mandatory 10-year review, Councillor Frank Pardon, was candid in his personal reflection of a Man and the Biosphere label that has created local frictions as well as lucrative global recognition.

"In all the different motions that have been moved and all the recommendations that have come to council, this is the one that sometimes I'd wished to Christ I'd never bothered (with),” Cr Pardon told fellow councillors.

"Because it created sort of tensions throughout the shire.”

He said a lot of these tensions are going now and the next 10 years this Biosphere can "take us forward”.

Cr Pardon said he was worried at the time of the nomination, about the pending amalgamation of Noosa and sought a way to set apart the soon-to-be swallowed up shire.

"In talking to some smart people, I asked them could we World Heritage list Noosa to set us apart? They said - 'very difficult, but you can become a biosphere' and I didn't have a clue what that was at the time of course.”

And so Cr Pardon and others set about wooing UNESCO and its charismatic secretary to the Man and the Biosphere Program, Dr Natarajan Ishwaran. He said Dr Ishwaran was picked up form Brisbane Airport as part of Noosa's "helicopter diplomacy”.

"We flew him up the Coast and we showed him this clear separation at Weyba between us and the southern shires.”

Cr Pardon said after council talks in Tewantin, the VIP was flown up the shire and then choppered down the river.

"It was one of those days I guess, the dolphins were playing and the jew fish were swimming at Double Island. He thought it was pretty terrific.”

Cr Pardon said Dr "Ish” noted you can't helicopter from the river source of the Amazon to the mouth, but you could along the Noosa River. Cr Pardon believed Noosa may be the world-leading Biosphere that Dr Ish was looking for.

"We could actually show how we could truly live within the environment and not destroy it and be economically strong.”

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said he was unsure whether Cr Pardon "knew what he was going to unleash in the Biosphere”.

"Given the passions that it has ignited and the subsequent work it has inspired and the academic interest from around the globe, I hope he feels, like many of us do, that it was worth it,” Cr Wilkie said.

