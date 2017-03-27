30°
Cr Pardon to face Noosa court

Michele Sternberg | 27th Mar 2017 12:22 PM
Noosa Councillor Frank Pardon. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News
Noosa Councillor Frank Pardon. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News Geoff Potter

LONG-STANDING Noosa councillor Frank Pardon will face court next month on charges relating to an alleged incident believed to have occurred in the mid-1990s, before he was elected to local government.

On Monday Noosa police confirmed Cr Pardon was charged on the weekend over "a significant issue", however the nature of the allegations is yet to be released.

"At this stage we do not have clearance to release details of the charges," the police spokesperson said.

Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel confirmed Cr Pardon had advised him the police had charged him with "a number of alleged offences".

Cr Pardon had also advised the Noosa Council CEO the alleged offences pre-dated Cr Pardon's election as a councillor in 1997 and were not related to his role as a councillor.

Mr de Chastel said under the Local Government Act, a councillor was not required to resign or stand aside in the event they were charged with an alleged offence.

"The local government legislation does provide that if a councillor is ever convicted of an offence and receives a jail term then they automatically lose office," he said.

"Noosa Council will not be making any comment in relation to the charges as these matters are before the court."

Cr Pardon gave his apologies and missed the most recent ordinary meeting of council on Thursday, March 16.

Noosa News attempted to contact Cr Pardon for comment however he did not return our calls.

Cr Pardon will appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 18.

