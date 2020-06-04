CRACKDOWN: $1.5 million to stop illegal dumping

$1.5M Government grants to stop and clean up illegal dumping.

THE NSW Combating Illegal Dumping Clean-up and Prevention program has awarded $6.7 million to projects to combat illegal dumping since the program commenced.

This includes the latest round of funding, which is designed to stop and clean up illegal dumping in NSW.

Executive director, Circular Economy & Resource Management, Sanjay Sridher, said illegally dumped waste can harm our health, pollute the environment and cost millions of dollars in taxpayers money each year to clean up.

"We want to see as many applicants as possible apply for funding, with previous grants being put to great use to tackle local dumping hot spots," Mr Sridher said.

"This has included the installation of gates, signs, surveillance cameras and fencing to tackle illegal dumping along with the removal of thousands of tonnes of illegally dumped waste.

"I encourage any councils, public land managers or community groups that want to tackle an illegal dumping problem in their area to visit the website and apply for one of these grants."

The grants can be used by councils, public land managers and community groups to implement prevention and clean-up action on publicly managed land or to establish illegal dumping baseline data.

Applications for grants will close on the July 17.

Applicants are able to apply for funding under three streams;

• Option 1

$50,000 - $120,000 for councils and public land managers to carry out illegal dumping clean-up and prevention projects.

• Option 2

Up to $20,000 for councils and public land managers to establish illegal dumping baseline data.

• Option 3

Up to $50,000 for illegal dumping clean-up and prevention community partnerships.

More information about the NSW Combating Illegal Dumping Clean-up and Prevention program is available at https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/illegal-dumping/illegal-dumping-clean-prevention

