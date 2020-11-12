Authorities have warned schoolies they are being watched after a flurry of booking were made for alternative venues.

Authorities have warned schoolies they are being watched after a flurry of booking were made for alternative venues.

Cancelled Schoolies events and social media chatter signalling a treechange from graduating students have prompted Queensland park rangers and police to launch a crackdown on campsites.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has warned celebrating students that Queensland Police and rangers would issue fines amid a surge in campsite bookings at national parks and State Forests.

"We expect many campgrounds to be fully booked out for Friday and Saturday night during Schoolies Week, and I remind all visitors to have the required permits," Acting principal ranger Nick Smith said.

The Government agency also warned it was tracking social media and had picked up on posts encouraging students to celebrate at campgrounds.

"The Queensland Police Service will be monitoring the beach and campsites during Schoolies Week for underage drinking, unlicensed driving or inappropriate driving," Mr Smith said.

"It is an offence in recreation areas to remove branches from trees or collect fallen branches for firewood in Queensland national parks, and people can be issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN)."

Schoolies on the Gold Coast has been cancelled for 2020. Picture NRM.

Mr Smith also warned revellers to make sure campfires were put out correctly using water, as Queensland enters bushfire season.

It comes as Noosa braces for a Schoolies onslaught, after the Gold Coast's event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Booking sites said most students had cancelled reservations on the Gold Coast but a handful were still going.

Originally published as Crackdown puts schoolies on notice over party plans