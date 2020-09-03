‘Cracking big’: Fishos’ flathead fairy tales

Toni Wilton used a small soft plastic to fool this impressive grunter fishing the run out tide. Picture: Supplied

Spring is now upon us and with that we should see a whole new range of species starting to show up, both offshore and in the rivers and creeks.

Plus there are still a few winter species hanging around, so fishing should be great over the next few weeks.

This weekend looks like the offshore boaties will get a chance to hit the reefs and rubble patches.

From all reports, snapper is still haunting inshore areas about 10 to 15km along Caloundra, along with Yaroomba and Coolum reefs.

Early morning and late afternoon are the times to be floating a whole pilchard or squid into a good berley trail or casting soft plastics.

Good numbers of amberjack and cobiar are still holding on the wrecks and wire weed.

If you can get a few live yakkas and send them down on a dropper rig, you should be a good chance to see a few rods bending.

On the wire weed around wide Caloundra there are a few pearlies and parrot as well.

Back in the rivers and creeks, bream is really now slowing down with the warmer water arriving.

Julian Walsh travelled north to Lake Proserpine and nailed this lovely barra on the troll. Picture: Supplied

Although fishing under the cover of darkness off the rock walls has been producing a few fish.

A few trevally are coming from the Noosa and Maroochy rivers during the run in tide around the mid reaches.

A few cracking big flathead have been taken in the Pumicestone Passage over the past few days during the run out tide when fishos worked sand drop offs and used soft plastics.

There have also been a couple of good flatties in the Maroochy and Mooloolah rivers.

Those heading way up the top of the rivers and setting a few crab pots have been reporting a handful of muddies, plenty of females and undersized mixed in with the legal crabs.

There have also been plenty of smaller dart and whiting in the open beach gutters at the moment, with live worms being the popular bait.

