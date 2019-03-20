Cracking down on black marketeers

NEW fisheries laws passed by the state government mean Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers will have increased powers to crack down on black market fishers.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said making sure fishers followed the rules was critical to maintaining fish stocks.

"Our reforms are a crucial step in building a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren and protecting jobs in our commercial and recreational fishing industries,” Mr Furner said.

"We have more compliance officers on the beat and we've made sure they have the powers they need to come down hard on black marketers.”

Mr Furner said black market operators damaged the fishing lifestyle for the majority who did the right thing and followed the rules.

"There is no excuse for black market fishing and we won't stand for it,” he said.

"Tony Perrett and the LNP wanted to give black market operators a five-day get-out-of-jail-free card but we stood firm to give QBFP officers the powers they need to get tough.”

Mr Furner said the Sunshine Coast was not immune to black marketers attempting to plunder the public fishing resource for their own illegal gain.

"Just a couple of years ago two recreational fishers copped an $8000 fine after being caught on Teewah Beach at Noosa with more than 3500 pipis,” Mr Furner said.

"The possession limit for pipis in Queensland is 50 per person so the two fishers had in their possession 3491 more pipis than is legally permissible.”

He said, however, the QBFP was reporting increased compliance by fishers following operations in the Noosa district targeting pipi possession limits.

"To date in the current financial year, Noosa officers have undertaken eight patrols to the Teewah Beach area either as part of scheduled patrol operations or in response to complaints,” Mr Furner

said.

"During these patrols, officers inspected 74 people and found all complied with possession limits for molluscs.

"QBFP will continue patrols in the area in response to increasing calls to protect resources and support for our compliance monitoring activities.

"Possession limits exist to conserve and enhance fisheries resources and fish habitats to promote ecological sustainability.”