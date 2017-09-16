Crafty quilters come of age at Quilt show

Patches of Cooroy celebrated its coming of age this month.

The quilting and craft group turned 18, and members had the chance to show the community what they're made of at the Quilt and Craft show.

The show Quilts for All Seasons displayed some of the group's best work on September 8-9, presenting traditional and modern quilting, wall pieces and intricate art works at the Cooroy CWA hall.

"We hold the event every two years, so we all have two years to create something different,” Patches of Cooroy president Margaret Kippen said.

"Our group is 18 this September, so the theme was to create something that meant something to us all 18 years ago.

"One woman stitched a picture of the Eiffel Tower.

"It was about when her daughter was married in London and they went on holidays to Paris 18 years ago.”

Ms Kippen said another interesting collaborative piece was the "whimsical' quilting the Patches of Cooroy members put together.

"Every year or two we choose a subject to make our own pieces that tie together, and we had to make it as whimsical as possible,” she said.

"This year the theme was was River Running through.

"We drew up a plan to have the river and the hills lining up across the pieces, but the ladies could then make it their own.”

Jenny wears her quilt show jacket and stands next to the 'quilted' tree. Amber Macpherson

The Cooroy CWA hall was bursting at the seams with colour as the public marvelled at the skill and intricacy of the designs.

But it's not all about quilting at Patches of Cooroy, Ms Kippen said members can join the group and craft anything creative with their hands.

"We have people that do all sorts of things. If you don't quilt, you can still come to the group,” Ms Kippen said.

"We encourage people to have a go at things they're not used to, it's creative and you learn a lot more.

"A woman (in our group) makes handbags, and she ends up with squares of fabric that she uses in her designs.

"Nothing much gets wasted in our group.”

Wallum Festival craft work. Amber Macpherson

Secretary Julie Dodds said while the Cooroy Hall was under renovation, this year's show had to relocate to the CWA hall.

"Other years we've had it in the big hall, but I'm really pleased with how it's turned out here,” Ms Dodds said.

"We've managed to fit everything in.”

Ms Dodds said the Patches of Cooroy group would love to welcome new members to take up the skill of quilting.

"Most women take it up in their later years because young women are working and don't have much time these days,” Ms Dodds said.

"We would love to get more young people involved in the group.”