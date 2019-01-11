Menu
Login
Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences
Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences
Crime

Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences

11th Jan 2019 12:05 PM

Actor Craig McLachlan has been charged with assault and sex offences.

Victoria Police said a 53-year-old NSW man had been charged on one count of common law assault, eight counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He was charged on summons to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on February 8.

McLachlan, who won the Gold Logie in 1990 as the most popular personality on Australian TV, become a household name after first appearing in the TV show Neighbours.

He went on to star in Home & Away and the Australian production of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank-N-Furter, for which he won the Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical.

More recently he has appeared on the ABC TV show The Doctor Black Mysteries.

More Stories

Show More
craig mclachlan criminal charges sex offences

Top Stories

    Funds dry up for Noosa waterways testing

    Funds dry up for Noosa waterways testing

    News Noosa water quality monitoring comes to halt last October as NICA looks for council help

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Brewer bereft after thief makes off with his beer truck

    Brewer bereft after thief makes off with his beer truck

    News Noosa asked to help find missing ute

    Our fuel is most expensive in SEQ

    Our fuel is most expensive in SEQ

    News Coast fuel price rip-off

    How to cash in around Noosa

    How to cash in around Noosa

    News Issues addressed to meet Noosa's recycling demand

    Local Partners