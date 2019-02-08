Menu
Login
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
News

Crash between two semis closes New England Highway

8th Feb 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

THE New England Highway at Murrurundi in New South Wales is closed after two semi-trailers crashed early this morning.

Police said a semi-trailer travelling north behind another drove into the rear of the one in front at about 80km/hr.

Investigations are still continuing into the cause of the crash; however the driver of the rear semi-trailer was driving on a suspended licence.

Police said a number of critical fatigue breaches were identified in his work diary, which was confiscated.

He will be charged at a later date.

One driver suffered minor injuries and both heavy vehicle combinators were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

More Stories

crash editors picks new england highway semi trailers trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    First to a table gets first dibs

    First to a table gets first dibs

    News Barbecues are first come, first serve

    • 8th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Junction switchings

    Junction switchings

    News Tenancies changing at Junction

    Summer catch-up for the schnauzers at the Apollonian

    Summer catch-up for the schnauzers at the Apollonian

    News Summer lunch with the schnauzers on Saturday, February 9

    Design on flash Kenilworth dunny complete

    Design on flash Kenilworth dunny complete

    News Sunshine Coast Council finds cost savings for iconic loo