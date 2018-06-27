Warrego Highway crash driver caught with pants down

Damaged signs by the railway crossing on Dawson's Gate Rd, Chinchilla near the Warrego Highway.

Madison Watt

UPDATE: Police are investigating whether drugs were involved in an incident where a woman tried to set alight her car after crashing into a sign at the weekend.

The car, which collided with a sign at a level crossing at the corner of Dawson's Gate Rd and the Warrego Highway, 5km east of Chinchilla, was doused in fuel and oil.

Police suspect the woman driver, who was found not wearing pants, tried to set the car alight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fires which did not take hold of the car.

Police said the woman fled the scene of the crash with a dog.

INITIAL: A woman who crashed her car into a sign on the Warrego Highway tried to light the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating the incident reported to authorities about 1.15am on the highway east of Chinchilla.

The initial call to emergency services reported a woman had been driving the car when it hit a sign on the side of the Warrego Highway but she was not trapped in the vehicle.

A number of small fires had broken out at the scene when police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

Initial investigations indicated fuel and oil had been splashed over the car, and a number of small fires had spread into the surrounding grass land which firefighters extinguished within minutes.

A police spokesman said the woman had left the scene before officers arrived but did not appear to have been injured in the single-vehicle incident.

Investigations are continuing.