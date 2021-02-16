Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
News

Police reveal details of horror car crash

Jenna Thompson
16th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Feb 2021 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crash investigators worked through the rain on Tuesday night to determine the cause of a single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence.

At approximately 2pm on Tuesday afternoon emergency services were called to the incident which unfolded on a sharp bend a few kilometres south of the Tanglewood Rd intersection.

 

Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the single occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Gurranang man, sustained significant leg injuries.

The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.
The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.

 

"His vehicle, a utility, has collided with a tree … the driver was subsequently trapped due to that impact," he said.

"The driver had to be extracted by rescue and was treated at the scene by doctors."

It's understood the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter landed in a nearby paddock toward the Summerland Way before airlifting the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

crash emergency services lawrence lawrence rfs pringles way single vehicle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He was tripping’: Torture accused’s police interview

        Premium Content ‘He was tripping’: Torture accused’s police interview

        Crime Defence barrister Simon Lewis has questioned why police didn’t interview the man an alleged torture victim says he called trying to get help.

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

        Premium Content Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

        Crime Man broke into a Coast cafe’s storage shed and stole a moped

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Young tradies survive nasty head-on crash

        Premium Content Young tradies survive nasty head-on crash

        Breaking Coast tradie says he's lucky to be alive after head-on crash

        Coast woman enraged by taxi voucher refusal threatens nurses

        Premium Content Coast woman enraged by taxi voucher refusal threatens nurses

        Crime Woman lashed out at nurses and threatened to follow them home