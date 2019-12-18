Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.
Two teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.
News

Crash takes lives of two Queensland teens

by Grace Mason
18th Dec 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have tragically died in a horror crash on a Cairns street last night.

At around 9.30pm, a sedan travelling along Lower Freshwater Rd left the road, collided with a power pole and immediately caught fire.

It is understood the driver, an 18-year-old man and passenger, a 17-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are urged to come forward.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash last night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1902514718.

More Stories

Show More
crash deaths double fatal editors picks teenagers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 Christmas activities perfect for children

        premium_icon 10 Christmas activities perfect for children

        News Keep the children entertained in the lead up to December 25 with this list of Christmas activities around Noosa.

        Neighbourhood share warm thanks to fireys

        premium_icon Neighbourhood share warm thanks to fireys

        News Residents in Peregian Beach turned their annual street Christmas party into an...

        Two injured after head-on crash on major road

        premium_icon Two injured after head-on crash on major road

        Breaking Traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash

        Silly season prompts extra police presence

        premium_icon Silly season prompts extra police presence

        Crime Local police will be out in full force during the Christmas period and are pleading...