Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
News

CRASH TRIBUTE: ‘Grandma is the brightest star in sky’

Carlie Walker
8th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
THE son of a woman killed in a horror crash at Tiaro has described the impact her death has had on her family.

Rhonda Kay, 58, died while being transported to hospital after the crash on July 16.

The 26-year-old man charged over the fatal crash had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The victim's son, Tim Kay, was in court, along with his father, Phillip on Wednesday.

Phillip was seriously injured in the crash that claimed his wife's life.

 

The couple owned Wide Bay Laser Skirmish at Apple Tree Creek.

Rhonda was well known across the region and her loss had been felt throughout the community, Tim said.

He also said his mum was big on caring for mental health and always looked after people.

"Mum was a lovely person," he said.

"She was a strong person, she always had your back."

Rhonda adored her grandchildren, Tim said.

"She loved reading for them and cooking with the girls.

"We told the girls when they look up to the sky, 'grandma is the brightest star in the sky'."

