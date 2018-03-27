CRASH LOSS: Friends pay tribute to 'kind, funny' teenager

FRIENDS of Burnett Heads teenager Brendan Auer have paid tribute to the 19-year-old who was killed in a crash on Sunday night.

Mr Auer was killed when the silver Mazda 3 sedan he was driving smashed head-on into a tree along Mittelheuser Rd at Mon Repos shortly before midnight.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

The crash occurred on a stretch of road with a 100km/h speed limit and a tow truck company employee who attended the scene said it was not the first crash he had attended on that road.

The aftermath of the crash on Mittelheuser Rd. Craig Warhurst

Yesterday, Bundaberg police said they were investigating the cause of the crash and whether speed was involved.

Chelsea Warburton said Brendan, a former St Luke's Anglican School graduate, was someone who could make you smile.

"Brendy was such a kind, lovely and funny guy. He definitely knew how to put a smile on your face," she said.

"Brendy was loved by everyone and he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace."

Another friend shared similar sentiments.

"Brendy was the kindest, bravest, most down-to-earth person I have ever met, she said.

"He would do absolutely anything for anyone out of the kindness of his own beautiful heart.

"I am forever grateful to have had the pleasure of his presence in my life."

Bundaberg police Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said authorities were alerted by members of the public to a serious traffic crash on Mittelheuser Rd about 11.35pm.

"Subsequent enquires have revealed that the driver, and sole occupant of that vehicle, was deceased," Act Insp Bishop said.

"There is a number of causal factors under investigation and we're in the infancy of trying to search through those now.

"The road conditions were slightly wet, however, other than that we're still looking at what potential causes led to that tragedy."

Act Insp Bishop said speed was one of the factors under investigation given the extensive damage to the car.

The impact of the crash was so severe it pushed the engine of the vehicle into the cabin.

"Speed is certainly one of the primary factors that we'll be looking at in relation to this coroner's report," he said.

Act Insp Bishop said the crash was a tragic set of circumstances for all involved.

"It's tragic for him, it's tragic for his immediate family and it's also certainly always distressing for the emergency services workers who have to respond," he said.

Police are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage from around the area at the time to help.