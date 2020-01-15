Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SYMPATHIES: Luke Bruton was one of two car crash victims near Emerald.
SYMPATHIES: Luke Bruton was one of two car crash victims near Emerald.
News

Tributes for ute crash victim, dad of two

Timothy Cox
15th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family and friends of Luke Bruton have shared their grief and condolences after the death of the Emerald man on Monday night.

Mr Bruton, 28, suffered fatal wounds after a car crash north of Emerald about 11pm. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, later died in hospital.

He worked for a family-owned maintenance and repair business, Bruton's Mechanical, and had two children named James and Liam.

The mother of those children, Karissa Maree, wrote goodbye to Mr Bruton online.

"I promise I'll do the best to be the greatest parents to our two boys, and I'll always talk good about you to them," she said.

"They know their daddy loves them so much and we love you too.

"I miss you and I love you, Luke. Be good up there until we meet again."

 

Mr Bruton and children.
Mr Bruton and children.

 

Mr Bruton's brother Taylor said: "It's definitely going to be hard without you, that's definitely for sure.

"You were the best brother anyone could ask for. The memories we shared will be a delight. I will back on them all the time.

"I'll forever miss you."

Friends left similar eulogies.

"Heartbreaking. A true legend and an outstanding human," Ben Bloxsidge said.

"You will be missed, my friend."

"Rest in peace, Luke," Charmaine Hunter said.

The Bruton family has asked for privacy at this time.

crash editors picks emerald luke bruton
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muay Thai fighter busted for drug crop

        premium_icon Muay Thai fighter busted for drug crop

        Crime A Noosaville man accused of growing a ‘healthy’ marijuana crop has faced court on several drug-related charges.

        Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

        premium_icon Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

        News Paris and Jack Smith, Marshall Boys and Joe Man Murphy announced as part of...

        Rebuild process begins for ‘humbled’ fire victims

        premium_icon Rebuild process begins for ‘humbled’ fire victims

        News After losing their home in the Cooroibah bushfire, the Kemp family have thanked...

        NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        premium_icon NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        News A “beautiful” carpet python was spotted waiting for the bank to open.