Crashes not on danger listing

ROAD WOES: The scene of a serious crash at Eumundi Noosa Road in May 2017.

THE residents of 79-83 Eumundi Noosa Road are aware of dangerous driving conditions outside their homes. But it seems no one else is.

"Noosa's Road and Traffic Speed Advisory committees are not aware of any recent issues with the surface or design of this section of road”, is the message from a council spokesman, when Noosa News asked about four alleged road accidents on the road in 12 months.

"There has been four, maybe five, [crashes]; the biggest one was last May,” number 83 resident Rod Gander said.

"We're on the bend. The road's not well kept [there].

"People seem to hammer up from the roundabout.”

Mr Gander said the vehicles involved "amazingly” just missed his fence, "but one hit number 79's and the other three 83”.

"We walk with our kids to school, and people are walking their dogs.”

He said while there had been no fatalities, "to hit a car and spin it around takes speed”.

But because some of the accidents may not be reported, it distorts accumulated data.

"The police are unaware of any accidents on this stretch of road during the last 12 months,” the spokesman said.

"However, the crashes appear to be single-vehicle incidents, which are generally not reported to the police.

"Providing police with vehicle description and registration, date and time, location and driver description will help police officers to investigate each incident.”

He said Eumundi Noosa Road was recently upgraded at the Ely Street intersection, and the section was on council's reseal program for 2018/2019.