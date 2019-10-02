‘Crazy’ connection with Jack’s new family

JACK is happily settling into his new home after being adopted earlier this week.

His new owner Karen Lennard said “affectionate” dog brought a smile to her face.

“He is just the most wonderful dog,” Ms Lennard said.

“He fits in perfectly.”

DOG LOVE: Karen Lennard adopted Jack from RSPCA Noosa.

Ms Lennard said she had been looking for a dog for some time to help her family as she underwent health treatment.

“I wanted Jack for my husband, but I’ve fallen in love with him instead.

“I knew instantly, his nature, he is the most gentle boy, he is remarkable.”

Connecting to the social media post put up by Jack original owner’s daughter, Ms Lennard said she knew the dog needed a good home.

“I can’t wait to take him out on the beach and to the dog beach.”

To make the story even sweeter, Ms McLeod said there were some “crazy” similarities between the two families.

“One crazy thing was that my dad’s sister’s name is Karen Leonard and the lady who adopted Jack is a Karen Lennard,” she said.

“I then found out that Karen who adopted Jack also has a granddaughter Harper and my dad’s sister has a granddaughter named Harper as well.”

“Such a sign Jack has gone to the right family.”