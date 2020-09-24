‘Crazy’ dead tree fall destroys roof of home

Nambour and District State Emergency Service volunteers were called to a Rosemount property after a dead tree smashed through its roof.

An elderly woman has "miraculously" escaped serious injury after a massive tree smashed through the roof of her Coast home.

Nambour and District State Emergency Service crews were called to the Rosemount property on Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteer Brendan West said their group leader "immediately" called for as many responders as possible when confronted with the damage.

"We all headed out there and came across, without a storm, probably one of the most craziest things I've ever seen," he said.

The damage to the Rosemount property.

The old dead tree had snapped in half due to the wind and fell through the woman's laundry.

"(The homeowner) was in the laundry at the time and heard some noises, then miraculously she wasn't injured at all, but it made quite a mess," Mr West said.

"She was in a lot of shock, almost to the point where we needed a professional medic on hand.

"But she came good and calmed down and we obviously helped her out and cleaned as much of the debris out of the way as we could."

Mr West said six crews worked tirelessly for more than six hours to remove the debris and make the property safe.

Nambour and District State Emergency Service volunteers used three tarps to secure the roof.

"The damage was huge to this old Queenslander," he said.

"It was quite a shame because it was obviously quite a nice structure, but she was really lucky."

Mr West said residents needed to be prepared for the worst case scenario as fire and storm season approached.

"It is a message that needs to get out there because we are coming into quite a big storm season this year," he said.

"It might even be worth getting a professional in to check those trees, maybe ones you think aren't as safe otherwise it might end up in your house like this lady.

The tree that damaged the house.

"Even without wind, we can obviously see in exhibit A that anything can happen."

Mr West encouraged all to make their properties as safe as possible by doing things like cutting down trees and securing any loose items.

"It's also snake season, so cleaning up those gardens has many benefits for storm damage, fire damage and animals coming out," he said.

"It's just another reminder for everyone, call 132500 when you do need our assistance.

"Don't be scared to call when something does happen but make sure you do everything you can to prepare for these disasters."