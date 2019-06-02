Creating a climate for survival in Noosa

CLEVER PAIR: Carter Mason and George Facer-Rolfe show their plans to Mayor Tony Wellington and Noosa Council staff.

TWO environmentally aware Cooran State School students will meet climate change activist Al Gore, a former US vice-president.

Students Carter Mason, 10, and George Facer-Rolfe, 10, are among five finalists in State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch's Climate Challenge competition.

This week they popped in to Noosa Council to show Mayor Tony Wellington and staff their innovative Sustainability Pack for Tourists to Noosa.

The innovative pair will present their package in Brisbane next Thursday in a Shark Tank-style final.

The winner will take home $50,000 to go towards start-up costs.

The panel of judges includes Mr Gore and Ms Enoch.

Carter and George will be collected by a limousine from their homes for the memorable meeting.

They developed their product in a coding environment, which set them apart from their competitors after giving up more than a week of lunches to complete their presentation.

The clever duo was invited to attend a three-day business school, to further enhance their entrepreneurial skills, and develop their product as part of the state's first Climate Change Week on June 2-8.

Ms Enoch said the challenge gave bright Queenslanders an opportunity to be involved in the climate change conversation.

"Students from years 3-10 across the state are invited to identify a local climate problem and brainstorm an innovative business or social change idea to solve it,” she said.