Menu
Login
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Politics

Creating jobs the top govt priority: PM

by Colin Brinsden
4th Jul 2019 4:49 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says the main focus for his government is the creation of jobs.

In his first question to the prime minister in the new parliament, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese asked which policies are working the best for the economy - wages, consumer demand, interest rates or productivity.

"All of them are, all working together," Mr Morrison responded.

"But the issue that this government is most focused on above all things ... is the creation of jobs."

He added the government's income tax cuts will go through the house later on Thursday to the benefit of all Australians.

More Stories

economy employment jobs scomo

Top Stories

    Tewantin woman's guilty plea on cop punch

    Tewantin woman's guilty plea on cop punch

    News Tewantin 22yo pleads guilty on charges

    A royal visitor is always welcome

    A royal visitor is always welcome

    News Yes - beautiful plumage

    Strong line-up of female artists at Cooran exhibit

    Strong line-up of female artists at Cooran exhibit

    News Head to the hinterland this weekend for the best in local art

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    News Upgraded front entrance and car parking worth around $200,000