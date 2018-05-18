Creating new Junction with a youthful approach

TUNED IN: The Noosa District High survey team looking to help revitalise Noosa Junction.

FRESH eyes are giving Noosa Junction the once over to add their take to how this favourite retail and hospitality heartland can be re-invigorated

Year 10 geography students at Noosa District State High School have set about discovering for themselves the issues, constraints and possibilities for the precinct, which in recent years has taken on a creative edginess.

Thanks to an influx of creatives, an energised Noosa Junction Association, hip eateries and pop-up shops, the Junction seems to be in a state of flux, accommodating inspired activities.

And the Noosa High students are keen to play their part.

They met with Michael Tozer, president of the NJA, David Brinkley of Ray White Commercial Property, Noosa Council strategic planner Michelle Tucker and Jack Lewis Martoo Consultancy to understand the demographics of Noosa's funky downtown destination.

The students surveyed the public, did a traffic count and classified the land use in the area as part of their mapping.

"They will be busy formulating ideas and designs into a report that will hopefully inspire both council and local businesses as to the potential for the area,” geography teacher Terrie McNeill said.

Back in 2010, the Sunshine Coast Regional Council did their own master planning for this crucial precinct which resulted in much of the public upgrades, including street art.

And most recently there has been a discussion paper released by the Noosa Council as to how the Junction fits in with the new Noosa Plan.

That paper identified desired aims of this "major mixed-use activity centre” which is a hub for creative industries, start-up business development and other enterprises.

These include that the Junction:

Continues to make provision for a range of retail, commercial, professional, services, entertainment and hospitality uses in Noosa Junction.

Increases opportunities for night time activities in Noosa Junction while considering amenity and noise impacts on residential uses.

Identifies suitable locations for hospitality and entertainment, including locations for markets within the public realm.

Allows one- and two-bedroom apartments in a mixed-use format.

Reviews the requirements for height, setbacks, car parking,

and plot ratio to facilitate this with good design outcomes.

The goal of the council is to make provision for commercial floor space that can be used in flexible arrangements, including co-working spaces, education, research and development, creative industry development, artisan residences and other enterprises.

It also wants to encourage small independent businesses to locate in Noosa Junction, support the quick start of "pop-up shops” and appropriate small independent tenancies with a streamlined planning process.

The Junction's vibrancy would be helped by identifying vacant and underutilised land in the area with good access to public transport for attached housing opportunities to encourage permanent residents.