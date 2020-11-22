Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

by Glen Norris
22nd Nov 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of creditors have been caught up in the collapse of a Brisbane Bayside blind and shutter firm with liquidators now investigating how and why the company went bust.

Travis Pullen, of B&T Advisory, was appointed liquidator of Capalaba-based Rainbow Blinds and Shutters this week with estimates it owes creditors more than $600,000.


Pullen says the company had operated from a residential address at Capalaba, selling various types of blinds and shutters to residential and commercial customers in southeast Queensland.

Pullen says he is yet to determine whether any outstanding employee entitlements were owed by the company.

He says company director Anthony Driene has informed him the company has less than $200 in the bank.

Rainbow Blinds also had an overdraft facility with the National Australia Bank.

Mr Driene was not available to comment.

Originally published as Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

More Stories

business editors picks liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

        Premium Content Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

        Entertainment As he prepares for his highly anticipated Coast show, music personality Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson will have his UK family very close in his thoughts.

        Teens’ grassroots fight to save park cubby house

        Premium Content Teens’ grassroots fight to save park cubby house

        News Two best mates have doorknocked their neighbours in an effort to stop the “old...

        Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Premium Content Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Property Buying your first home is possibly the most important purchasing decision you’ll...

        Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        Premium Content Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        News There are growing fears among a Coast hinterland suburb that their local airspace...