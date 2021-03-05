Menu
Fishing Report
News

Creeks and rivers best to avoid strong winds

Scott Hillier
5th Mar 2021 8:00 AM
Hopefully Tropical Cyclone Niran continues to head away from the Coast although it will push in a bit of swell and looks like fairly strong winds as well.

For those extra keen to wet a line it will be tucked away out of the breeze in the rivers and creeks.

Species on the chew

With the water temperature still fairly high the usually species are dominating catches with whiting, flathead and a few Mangrove Jack all being caught.

Targeting a few

A few reports coming in by those catching some monster whiting at the moment, late afternoon and into the early evening the key has been the bait.

Small soldier crabs seem to be doing the job with 3 or 4 pushed onto a long shank hook fished with a light running ball sinker rig, also live yabbies and worms will work.

The deep seeded structure has been producing a few nice Jack although plenty are winning the battle once hooked, live baits, strip baits and soft plastics all getting bites.

Keen Angler Luke Beecroft had a day out on his Kayak nailing this Bass using a Vibe Picture: Scott Hillier
Spots

For the Whiting, the stretch from the highway bridge to Chambers Island, Bli Bli Flats, Eudlo Creek and Mooloolah River.

Jacks 

Twin Waters Canal, Upper Noosa, Cod Hole, Coolum Creek and Mooloolah Creek.

