Scott Hillier's weekly fishing report
Fishing

Creeks and rivers: Whiting is catch of the weekend

19th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Conditions

For most, rivers and creeks will be the best option to wet a line over the weekend with a bit of wind forecast plus some swell still hanging around.

Species on the move

The big whiting are keeping anglers happy in most rivers and creeks at the moment. They also have been catching a few nice flatheads.

Nathaniel Black, 8, catches a whiting in the Maroochy River.
Chasing a whiting or flathead

Try and get yourself a bucket of live yabbies or worms.

Then fish them on a light running ball sinker rig and long shank hook.

The run out tide has been providing plenty of fish with late afternoon into the evening providing the bigger fish.

Anywhere around the mid reaches on the sand flats has been firing.

Flathead has been caught on hard body lures and soft plastics during the run out tide as well.

Spots

Bli Bli Flats, Picnic Point, Goat Island, Noosa Rivers along with Pumicestone Passage.

