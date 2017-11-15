Crescendo concludes school's end of year concert

HUNDREDS of students, dozens of instruments and seven conductors creating music all at once sounds like Good Shepherd's end-of-year school concert.

The Noosaville college hosted its Spring Spectacular show on November 3 and the grand finale saw more than 200 students playing and singing together on stage.

Performing to a crowd of more than 400 family and friends, the concert featured genres from classical to modern, presenting the musical talents of students from Prep to Year 12.

"It was an absolutely wonderful experience to participate in such a large performance by so many students of such varying ages," teacher Jim Tomkins said.

"For the grand finale we had seven conductors directing over 200 students both playing musical instruments and singing.

"The occasion was also a little bitter-sweet as we farewelled one of our musicteachers, Mr Josh Appleby, who has been with the college for over 30years, firstly as a student and then as a teacher. Josh is undertaking a master's degree at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

"This concert is the highlight of our musical calendar."