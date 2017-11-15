Menu
Login
News

Crescendo concludes school's end of year concert

FORTE: Good Shepherd students put on a magnificent performance at their end-of-year concert.
FORTE: Good Shepherd students put on a magnificent performance at their end-of-year concert.

HUNDREDS of students, dozens of instruments and seven conductors creating music all at once sounds like Good Shepherd's end-of-year school concert.

The Noosaville college hosted its Spring Spectacular show on November 3 and the grand finale saw more than 200 students playing and singing together on stage.

Performing to a crowd of more than 400 family and friends, the concert featured genres from classical to modern, presenting the musical talents of students from Prep to Year 12.

"It was an absolutely wonderful experience to participate in such a large performance by so many students of such varying ages," teacher Jim Tomkins said.

"For the grand finale we had seven conductors directing over 200 students both playing musical instruments and singing.

"The occasion was also a little bitter-sweet as we farewelled one of our musicteachers, Mr Josh Appleby, who has been with the college for over 30years, firstly as a student and then as a teacher. Josh is undertaking a master's degree at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

"This concert is the highlight of our musical calendar."

Topics:  concert education good shepherd lutheran college noosa school

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stoush over 'Adani donation' accusations against MP

Stoush over 'Adani donation' accusations against MP

NOOSA Greens election candidate Phillip Jenkins has accused the LNP's Glen Elmes of directly benefiting from donations from Adani and other mining companies.

Stories of war captivate for Remembrance Day

St Andrew's Anglican College Year 3 students Kate and Hugo with returned serviceman Sergeant Nicholas Korfias.

Students hear an Afghan soldier's heartbreaking recounts

Another ANZ bites the dust: small town branch to close

Chinchilla ANZ customers were left in the lurch last Friday.Photo Jill Poulsen / Chinchilla News.

Community disappointed to learn another branch will close this month

Conference entices clients to work and play in Noosa

CHEERS: Corinya Cooper and Angie Hadwin enjoy an afternoon on the beach as part of the Peppers Noosa Showcase.

Peppers Resort hopes to boost corporate holidays

Local Partners