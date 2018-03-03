Crest crossing a danger for kids

DANGER: William Tonge at the crossing at a crest on Eumundi Noosa Road.

BUILDING a pedestrian crossing on the crest of a hill where there is high traffic volume and high speed is bad planning, according to William Tonge.

And he's worried about pedestrian safety along Eumundi Noosa Road from Beckmans to Wallace Park, given the lack of crossings, and narrow median strip.

"Terrifyingly, school children are obliged to cross the busy road at peak times to access bus routes,” the Noosa Waters civil engineer with experience in planning toll roads, motorways and Sydney's light rail said.

"They should take the pedestrian crossing further back. Road signage in Noosa is (also) inconsistent, and the non-vegetated median strips are very narrow at 700mm. If I was to do a risk analysis it would breach safety standards.”

Mr Tonge acknowledged that while much of the area was industrial, his daughter and her children lived at Lake Boulevard Drive and used surrounding streets.

"I would erect some safety barriers, and put more crossings in, especially near the school,” he said.

He said Noosa Junction's Sunshine Beach Road was much safer, with good pedestrian refuge islands and staggered crossings.

A council spokesperson said the Beckmans to Wallace Park stretch of the road was council-controlled, with responsibility for pedestrian safety.

"There have been discussions around safety on (that) road as part of the Tewantin Bypass - and an underpass has been considered previously in long term planning.

"Eumundi Noosa Road from Beckmans Road to Eenie Creek Road roundabout is classified as an arterial road, (changing classification) at the round- about to a distributor road through to Gibson Road.”