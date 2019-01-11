Menu
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Mysterious ‘odour’ on flight puts crew in hospital

by Janine Puhak
11th Jan 2019 1:44 PM

FIVE American Airlines cabin crew members were hospitalised as a precaution upon deplaning from their flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after staffers smelled a mystery "odour" on-board the aircraft.

Flight 1897 arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 11am on Friday, representatives for the carrier confirmed to Fox News today.

 

Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock

"Shortly before landing, crew members complained of an odour on board," a spokeswoman for the carrier told Fox News.

"The aircraft, an Airbus 320 with 137 passengers and a crew of five, landed safely and taxied to the gate. Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"No passengers requested medical attention. The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team," she said.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

