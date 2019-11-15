Menu
Multiple crews battled a blaze at Noosa North Shore. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

Crews monitor Cooroibah blaze

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Nov 2019 4:07 PM

EMERGENCY services, volunteers and residents will remain on high alert this weekend as crews continue to monitor fires burning across the Noosa region.

On Friday afternoon Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews were on scene at a bushfire in Cooroibah.

“This fire is currently burning within containment lines and posing no threat to property at this time,” the QFES statement said.

“QFES crews will continue to strengthen containment lines and patrol the area.”

“Residents may be affected by a smoke haze.”

As we head into the weekend the fire danger will remain very high for the Southeast Coast, prompting residents to remain vigilant.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Saturday to be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning, possibly severe.

Winds north-westerly 15 to 20km/h tending northerly 15 to 25km/h in the early afternoon with temperatures expected to reach a top of 33 degrees.

Sunday will see another partly cloudy day with a 70 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe.

Winds will be north-westerly 15 to 20km/h tending northerly during the morning then becoming light during the evening. Noosa is expected to reach top of 31 degrees.

Noosa News

