Paramedics are on scene. Picture: Heidi Petith

Paramedics are on scene. Picture: Heidi Petith

CREWS from QAS are on scene at a crash and are attending to a patient.

Involving a vehicle and motorbike, the crash occurred on the intersection of Cummins Rd and Childers Rd this morning, about 11am.

Paramedics are currently on scene and are assessing one patient.

More to come.