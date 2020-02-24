Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am.
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am. Stuart Cumming
Breaking

Crews rush to hinterland house fire

Ashley Carter
by
24th Feb 2020 7:18 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out inside a Beerwah home this morning.

Two firefighting crews, police and paramedics were called to the Fraser Rd home just after 6am after the blaze reportedly started in the bathroom, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

When crews arrived smoke was issuing from the single-storey home but the building was not fully involved. The blaze was out by about 6.35am and firefighters remained to ventilate the house.

Three people were assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Paramedics remain on standby while firefighters make the area safe.

The QFES spokesman said a fire investigation unit had been requested.

More to come.

beerwah fraser rd house fire queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roadshow hits Coast to help builders with finance

        premium_icon Roadshow hits Coast to help builders with finance

        Business Builders, subcontractors and accountants will be reminded of their financial requirements as a roadshow hits town today.

        Massive turtle found dead on Coast beach

        premium_icon Massive turtle found dead on Coast beach

        Environment Marine turtle conservation volunteer Sherida Holford’s brush with the biggest green...

        O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        premium_icon O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        News ‘Last year 72 schools and 22,706 students from Wide Bay took part in the national...

        DOGGONE: Overwhelming adoption numbers at RSPCA Noosa

        premium_icon DOGGONE: Overwhelming adoption numbers at RSPCA Noosa

        News With close to 800 animals adopted in the space of three days, it’s safe to say the...